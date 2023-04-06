Die Spiele zu „The Legend of Zelda“ haben ihre Anfänge bereits in den 80er-Jahren gefunden. Unfassbar, dass die Reihe bis in die heutige Zeit fortbesteht! Da die Geschichte in unterschiedlichen Zeitlinien spielt, die unabhängig von der chronologischen Reihenfolge erzählt wird, ist es besonders schwierig durchzublicken – vor allem für neue Spieler:innen. Hier findest Du die chronologische Reihenfolge zu allen Zelda-Spielen sowie eine Übersicht der Zeitlinien.

The Legend of Zelda: Chronologische Reihenfolge aller Spiele © YouTube/Nintendo DE

Die chronologische Reihenfolge der Zelda-Spiele

Im Folgenden findest Du eine Übersicht aller Zelda-Spiele mit ihrem kompletten Titel; nach Erscheinungsdatum und Plattform sortiert. Ob es sich lediglich um einen Ableger handelt, erkennst Du an der kursiven und grau eingefärbten Schreibweise. Für eine bessere Übersichtlichkeit findest Du im Anschluss auch noch einmal alle Spiele sortiert nach Hauptteil und Ableger.

1986: The Legend of Zelda (NES)

1987: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (NES)

1988: Zelda (Game & Watch)

1989: Zelda Watch (Nelsonic Game Watch)

1991: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (SNES)

1993: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Gameboy)

1993: Zelda: Der Zauberstab von Gamelon (CD-i)

1993: Link: Die Fratzen des Bösen (CD-i)

1995: Zelda’s Adventure (CD-i)

1995: BS Zeruda/Zelda no Densetsu (SNES & BS-X)

1997: BS Zeruda/Zelda no Densetsu: Inishie no Sekiban (SNES & BS-X)

1998: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (N64)

1998: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX (Gameboy Color)

2000: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (N64)

2001: The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons (Gameboy Color)

2001: The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages (Gameboy Color)

2002: Zelda (Gameboy Advance)

2003: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (Gameboy Advance)

2003: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past & Four Swords (Gameboy Advance)

2003: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time + Ocarina of Time Master Quest (Gamecube)

2003: The Legend of Zelda: Collector’s Edition (Gamecube)

2004: The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap (Gameboy Advance)

2004: The Legend of Zelda [NES Classics] (Gameboy Advance)

2005: The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures (Gamecube)

2005: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link [NES Classics] (Gameboy Advance)

2006: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (Gamecube & Wii)

2006: The Legend of Zelda [Virtual Console] (Wii)

2007: The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (Nintendo DS)

2007: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time [Virtual Console] (Wii)

2007: Link’s Crossbow Training (Wii)

2009: The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks (Nintendo DS)

2009: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask [Virtual Console] (Wii)

2011: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii)

2011: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX [Virtual Console] (Nintendo 3DS)

2011: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (Nintendo 3DS)

2011: The Legend of Zelda [Virtual Console] (Nintendo 3DS)

2011: The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Anniversary Edition (Nintendo 3DS & Nintendo DSi)

2011: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link [Virtual Console] (Nintendo 3DS)

2011: The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap [Virtual Console] (Nintendo 3DS)

2012: The Legend of Zelda: Herausforderung zum Kampf (Wii U)

2013: The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds (Nintendo 3DS)

2013: The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons/Oracle of Ages [Virtual Console] (Nintendo 3DS)

2013: The Legend of Zelda [Virtual Console] (Wii U)

2013: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (Wii U)

2013: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD (Wii U)

2014: Hyrule Warriors (Wii U)

2015: The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes (Nintendo 3DS)

2015: Game & Watch Gallery Advance [Virtual Console] (Wii U)

2015: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D (Nintendo 3DS)

2015: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time [Virtual Console] (Wii U)

2016: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD (Wii U)

2016: Hyrule Warriors: Legends (Nintendo 3DS)

2016: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past [Virtual Console] (New Nintendo 3DS)

2016: My Nintendo Picross: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (Nintendo 3DS)

2017: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch & Wii U)

2018: Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch)

2018: The Legend of Zelda (Nintendo Switch)

2019: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (Nintendo Switch)

2019: Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda (Nintendo Switch)

2019: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo Switch)

2019: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (Nintendo Switch)

2020: Hyrule Warriors: Zeit der Verheerung (Nintendo Switch)

2021: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo Switch)

2021: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo Switch)

2022: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (Nintendo Switch)

2023: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX (Nintendo Switch)

2023: The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap (Nintendo Switch)

2023: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)

The Legend of Zelda: Alle Spiele der Hauptreihe chronologisch sortiert



Ableger und Varianten der Zelda-Spiele

Reihenfolge: Die Geschichte von The Legend of Zelda als Zeitlinie

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventure

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – alle Infos zum BotW-Nachbfolger Ab hier kommt es zu einem ersten Bruch in der Timeline von The Legend of Zelda und spaltet sich in drei verschiedene Zeitlinien: In der ersten Zeitlinie ist Link als Held der Zeit an seinem Vorhaben, Ganon zu besiegen, gescheitert. Die zweite Zeitlinie thematisiert die Kindheit von Link (Helden der Zeit), nachdem er Ganon besiegt hat und in die Vergangenheit zurückgekehrt ist. Das Szenario der dritten Zeitlinie behandelt die Rückkehr von Link, dem Helden der Zeit, in die Vergangenheit. Im Gegensatz zur zweiten Timeline finden die Ereignisse der Zukunft ohne ihn statt. Bitte akzeptieren Sie die Nutzung von Drittanbieter-Einbindungen mit einem Klick auf den folgenden Button:



Inhalt von "youtube-nocookie.com" laden! Erste Zeitlinie: Gescheiterter Link

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages & Oracle of Seasons

The Legend of Zelda: A Link between Worlds

The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes

The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda: The Adventure of Link Zweite Zeitlinie: Die Kindheit von Link

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass

The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks The Legend of Zelda: Reihenfolge – Ära des Untergangs Die neuesten Spiele zu The Legend of Zelda finden aktuell keine feste Einordnung in eine der drei Zeitlinien. Von Nintendo ist es aber auch durchaus nicht beabsichtigt, eine klare Einordnung vorzugeben. Stattdessen möchten sie Raum für die eigenen Vorstellungen lassen, damit sie auch nach Abschluss der Geschichte einen Raum für individuelle Interpretationen haben.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild