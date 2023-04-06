vodafone.de
Portalsuche

The Legend of Zelda: Chronologische Reihenfolge aller Spiele

Die Spiele zu „The Legend of Zelda“ haben ihre Anfänge bereits in den 80er-Jahren gefunden. Unfassbar, dass die Reihe bis in die heutige Zeit fortbesteht! Da die Geschichte in unterschiedlichen Zeitlinien spielt, die unabhängig von der chronologischen Reihenfolge erzählt wird, ist es besonders schwierig durchzublicken – vor allem für neue Spieler:innen. Hier findest Du die chronologische Reihenfolge zu allen Zelda-Spielen sowie eine Übersicht der Zeitlinien.
The Legend of Zelda: Chronologische Reihenfolge aller Spiele © YouTube/Nintendo DE

Die chronologische Reihenfolge der Zelda-Spiele

Im Folgenden findest Du eine Übersicht aller Zelda-Spiele mit ihrem kompletten Titel; nach Erscheinungsdatum und Plattform sortiert. Ob es sich lediglich um einen Ableger handelt, erkennst Du an der kursiven und grau eingefärbten Schreibweise. Für eine bessere Übersichtlichkeit findest Du im Anschluss auch noch einmal alle Spiele sortiert nach Hauptteil und Ableger.

1986: The Legend of Zelda (NES)

1987: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (NES)

1988: Zelda (Game & Watch)

1989: Zelda Watch (Nelsonic Game Watch)

1991: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (SNES)

1993: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Gameboy)

1993: Zelda: Der Zauberstab von Gamelon (CD-i)

1993: Link: Die Fratzen des Bösen (CD-i)

1995: Zelda’s Adventure (CD-i)

1995: BS Zeruda/Zelda no Densetsu (SNES & BS-X)

1997: BS Zeruda/Zelda no Densetsu: Inishie no Sekiban (SNES & BS-X)

1998: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (N64)

1998: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX (Gameboy Color)

2000: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (N64)

2001: The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons (Gameboy Color)

2001: The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages (Gameboy Color)

2002: Zelda (Gameboy Advance)

2003: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (Gameboy Advance)

2003: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past & Four Swords (Gameboy Advance)

2003: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past & Four Swords (Gameboy Advance)

2003: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time + Ocarina of Time Master Quest (Gamecube)

2003: The Legend of Zelda: Collector’s Edition (Gamecube)

2004: The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap (Gameboy Advance)

2004: The Legend of Zelda [NES Classics] (Gameboy Advance)

2005: The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures (Gamecube)

2005: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link [NES Classics] (Gameboy Advance)

2006: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (Gamecube & Wii)

2006: The Legend of Zelda [Virtual Console] (Wii)

2007: The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (Nintendo DS)

2007: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time [Virtual Console] (Wii)

2007: Link’s Crossbow Training (Wii)

2009: The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks (Nintendo DS)

2009: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask [Virtual Console] (Wii)

2011: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii)

2011: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX [Virtual Console] (Nintendo 3DS)

2011: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (Nintendo 3DS)

2011: The Legend of Zelda [Virtual Console] (Nintendo 3DS)

2011: The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Anniversary Edition (Nintendo 3DS & Nintendo DSi)

2011: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link [Virtual Console] (Nintendo 3DS)

2011: The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap [Virtual Console] (Nintendo 3DS)

2012: The Legend of Zelda: Herausforderung zum Kampf (Wii U)

2013: The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds (Nintendo 3DS)

2013: The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons/Oracle of Ages [Virtual Console] (Nintendo 3DS)

2013: The Legend of Zelda [Virtual Console] (Wii U)

2013: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (Wii U)

2013: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD (Wii U)

2014: Hyrule Warriors (Wii U)

2015: The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes (Nintendo 3DS)

2015: Game & Watch Gallery Advance [Virtual Console] (Wii U)

2015: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D (Nintendo 3DS)

2015: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time [Virtual Console] (Wii U)

2016: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD (Wii U)

2016: Hyrule Warriors: Legends (Nintendo 3DS)

2016: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past [Virtual Console] (New Nintendo 3DS)

2016: My Nintendo Picross: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (Nintendo 3DS)

2017: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch & Wii U)

2018: Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch)

2018: The Legend of Zelda (Nintendo Switch)

2019: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (Nintendo Switch)

2019: Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda (Nintendo Switch)

2019: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo Switch)

2019: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (Nintendo Switch)

2020: Hyrule Warriors: Zeit der Verheerung (Nintendo Switch)

2021: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo Switch)

2021: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo Switch)

2022: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (Nintendo Switch)

2023: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX (Nintendo Switch)

2023: The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap (Nintendo Switch)

2023: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)

Bitte akzeptieren Sie die Nutzung von Drittanbieter-Einbindungen mit einem Klick auf den folgenden Button:

The Legend of Zelda: Alle Spiele der Hauptreihe chronologisch sortiert

1986: The Legend of Zelda (NES)

1987: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (NES)

1991: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (SNES)

1993: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Gameboy)

1998: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (N64)

2000: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (N64)

2001: The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons (Gameboy Color)

2001: The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages (Gameboy Color)

2003: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (Gameboy Advance)

2003: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past & Four Swords (Gameboy Advance)

2004: The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap (Gameboy Advance)

2005: The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures (Gamecube)

2006: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (Gamecube & Wii)

2007: The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (Nintendo DS)

2009: The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks (Nintendo DS)

2011: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii)

2013: The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds (Nintendo 3DS)

2015: The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes (Nintendo 3DS)

2017: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch & Wii U)

2023: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)

Bitte akzeptieren Sie die Nutzung von Drittanbieter-Einbindungen mit einem Klick auf den folgenden Button:

Ableger und Varianten der Zelda-Spiele

1988: Zelda (Game & Watch)

1989: Zelda Watch (Nelsonic Game Watch)

1993: Zelda: Der Zauberstab von Gamelon (CD-i)

1993: Link: Die Fratzen des Bösen (CD-i)

1995: Zelda’s Adventure (CD-i)

1995: BS Zeruda/Zelda no Densetsu (SNES & BS-X)

1997: BS Zeruda/Zelda no Densetsu: Inishie no Sekiban (SNES & BS-X)

1998: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX (Gameboy Color)

2002: Zelda (Gameboy Advance)

2003: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past & Four Swords (Gameboy Advance)

2003: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time + Ocarina of Time Master Quest (Gamecube)

2003: The Legend of Zelda: Collector’s Edition (Gamecube)

2004: The Legend of Zelda [NES Classics] (Gameboy Advance)

2005: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link [NES Classics] (Gameboy Advance)

2006: The Legend of Zelda [Virtual Console] (Wii)

2007: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time [Virtual Console] (Wii)

2007: Link’s Crossbow Training (Wii)

2009: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask [Virtual Console] (Wii)

2011: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX [Virtual Console] (Nintendo 3DS)

2011: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (Nintendo 3DS)

2011: The Legend of Zelda [Virtual Console] (Nintendo 3DS)

2011: The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Anniversary Edition (Nintendo 3DS & Nintendo DSi)

2011: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link [Virtual Console] (Nintendo 3DS)

2011: The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap [Virtual Console] (Nintendo 3DS)

2012: The Legend of Zelda: Herausforderung zum Kampf (Wii U)

2013: The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons/Oracle of Ages [Virtual Console] (Nintendo 3DS)

2013: The Legend of Zelda [Virtual Console] (Wii U)

2013: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (Wii U)

2013: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD (Wii U)

2014: Hyrule Warriors (Wii U)

2015: Game & Watch Gallery Advance [Virtual Console] (Wii U)

2015: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D (Nintendo 3DS)

2015: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time [Virtual Console] (Wii U)

2016: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD (Wii U)

2016: Hyrule Warriors: Legends (Nintendo 3DS)

2016: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past [Virtual Console] (New Nintendo 3DS)

2016: My Nintendo Picross: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (Nintendo 3DS)

2018: Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch)

2018: The Legend of Zelda (Nintendo Switch)

2019: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (Nintendo Switch)

2019: Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda (Nintendo Switch)

2019: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo Switch)

2019: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (Nintendo Switch)

2020: Hyrule Warriors: Zeit der Verheerung (Nintendo Switch)

2021: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo Switch)

2021: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo Switch)

2022: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (Nintendo Switch)

2023: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX (Nintendo Switch)

2023: The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap (Nintendo Switch)

Bitte akzeptieren Sie die Nutzung von Drittanbieter-Einbindungen mit einem Klick auf den folgenden Button:

Reihenfolge: Die Geschichte von The Legend of Zelda als Zeitlinie

  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
  • The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventure
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

    The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – alle Infos zum BotW-Nachbfolger

    Ab hier kommt es zu einem ersten Bruch in der Timeline von The Legend of Zelda und spaltet sich in drei verschiedene Zeitlinien:

    1. In der ersten Zeitlinie ist Link als Held der Zeit an seinem Vorhaben, Ganon zu besiegen, gescheitert.
    2. Die zweite Zeitlinie thematisiert die Kindheit von Link (Helden der Zeit), nachdem er Ganon besiegt hat und in die Vergangenheit zurückgekehrt ist.
    3. Das Szenario der dritten Zeitlinie behandelt die Rückkehr von Link, dem Helden der Zeit, in die Vergangenheit. Im Gegensatz zur zweiten Timeline finden die Ereignisse der Zukunft ohne ihn statt.
    Bitte akzeptieren Sie die Nutzung von Drittanbieter-Einbindungen mit einem Klick auf den folgenden Button:

    Erste Zeitlinie: Gescheiterter Link

  • The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages & Oracle of Seasons
  • The Legend of Zelda: A Link between Worlds
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes
  • The Legend of Zelda
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Adventure of Link

    Zweite Zeitlinie: Die Kindheit von Link

  • The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
  • The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
  • The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures
    Bitte akzeptieren Sie die Nutzung von Drittanbieter-Einbindungen mit einem Klick auf den folgenden Button:

    Dritte Zeitlinie: Eine Zukunft ohne Link

  • The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
  • The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass
  • The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks

    The Legend of Zelda: Reihenfolge – Ära des Untergangs

    Die neuesten Spiele zu The Legend of Zelda finden aktuell keine feste Einordnung in eine der drei Zeitlinien. Von Nintendo ist es aber auch durchaus nicht beabsichtigt, eine klare Einordnung vorzugeben. Stattdessen möchten sie Raum für die eigenen Vorstellungen lassen, damit sie auch nach Abschluss der Geschichte einen Raum für individuelle Interpretationen haben.

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

    Wo würdest Du „The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild“ und „The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom“ in der chronologischen Reihenfolge einordnen? Schreib uns Deine Interpretationen gerne in die Kommentare.

    Dieser Artikel The Legend of Zelda: Chronologische Reihenfolge aller Spiele kommt von Featured!

    • © Vodafone GmbH ⁄ Constantin Flemming
    Das könnte Dich auch interessieren
    Featured: Ravenswatch angespielt: Unser erster Eindruck vom neuen Roguelike-Actionspiel
    Gewaltige Werwölfe, Rattenfänger und viele weitere mystische Wesen kommen mit dem Roguelike-Actionspiel „Ravenswatch“ auf Dich zu. Das Game setzt auf intensive Echtzeitkämpfe und einen hohen Wiederspielwert. Wir konnten bereits ein wenig in das Spiel hineinschnuppern und verraten Dir, ob sich der neue Titel der Macher von „Curse of the Dead Gods“ lohnt.
    Spiel der Woche: «Patch Quest»: Reise durch ein Flicken-Labyrinth
    Sammeln, schießen, flicken, vernähen: Im PC-Spiel «Patch Quest» gibt es viel zu tun. Gerade deswegen macht der Genre-Mix eine Menge Spaß.
    Featured: Batman: Alle Spiele in der richtigen Reihenfolge 
    Es gibt zahlreiche Games, bei denen Du in das dunkle Fledermausoutfit schlüpfen kannst. In welcher Reihenfolge Du die „Batman“-Games am besten spielst, verraten wir Dir hier.
    Featured: Kubifaktorium: Tipps-Guide zu Cheats, Mods, Multiplayer & Co.
    „Kubifaktorium“ ist eine Aufbausimulation, die durch Grafikstil und Spielinhalt an beliebte Klassiker wie „Minecraft“ oder auch „Factorio“ erinnert. Du verwaltest eine Kolonie, entdeckst neue Länder und erkundest unterschiedliche Biome, die jeweils unterschiedliche Ressourcen beherbergen. Wie Du gleich zu Beginn durchstartest, ob Du es im Multiplayer oder Koop spielen kannst und welche Cheats sowie Mods es gibt, verraten wir Dir in unserem Tipps-Guide zu Kubifaktorium.
    Featured: Easter Eggs in Games: In diesen Spielen lohnt sich die virtuelle Osterei-Suche
    Easter Eggs in Games zu entdecken, erfordert ein gutes Auge. Oftmals kommst Du ihnen aber nur zufällig auf die Spur. Ob versteckte Botschaften, popkulturelle Anspielungen oder Extras für suchwillige Gamer:innen: Wir verraten Dir, in welchen Titeln sich die virtuelle Osterei-Suche besonders lohnt.
    Featured: Pokémon GO: Diese Feldforschungen und Events erwarten Dich im April 2023
    Neuer Monat, neue Aufgaben und Belohnungen: Hier findest Du eine Liste aller Feldforschungen in Pokémon GO im April 2023. Außerdem geben wir Dir einen Überblick über kommende Events, Raids und Rampenlicht-Stunden in dem Game.
    Featured: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor angespielt – Ist die Macht mit dieser Fortsetzung?
    Der Jedi Cal Kestis stürzt sich ab dem 28. April mit der Fortsetzung von „Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order“ in ein neues Abenteuer. Wir konnten „Star Wars Jedi: Survivor“ bereits anspielen und dabei fast vier Stunden das virtuelle Lichtschwert schwingen, sowie den Planeten Koboh erkunden. Ob die Macht mit dieser Fortsetzung ist, verraten wir Dir jetzt!
    Featured: Scorn: Zusammenfassung & Erklärung des Story-Ende
    Die Geschichte von „Scorn“ lässt viele Interpretationen zu – und das ist auch so gewollt. Daher gibt es viele Ansätze für eine Erklärung des Endes. Wir haben die Umgebungen noch einmal genau unter die Lupe genommen, Sequenzen analysiert und jede Handlung im Spiel kritisch hinterfragt. Unsere Zusammenfassung der Geschichte und Erklärung zum Ende von Scorn findest Du in diesem Artikel.
    Featured: Pokémon GO: Giovanni finden und besiegen – so geht‘s
    Giovanni ist einer der schwersten Gegner:innen in „Pokémon GO“. Der Team-GO-Rocket-Boss bringt in regelmäßigen Abständen neue Crypto-Pokémon mit, gegen die Du kämpfen kannst. Wir erklären Dir, wie Du Giovanni in Pokémon GO findest und mit welchen Kontern Du sein Team aktuell besiegen kannst.
    Featured: Resident Evil 4 Remake: Cheatkonsole öffnen, Cheats nutzen & Trainer im Überblick
    Um Cheats im “Resident Evil 4 Remake” zu verwenden, benötigst Du einen Trainer oder eine Cheat Engine. Wir zeigen Dir, wie Du Trainer für den PC installierst und verraten Dir einen Cheat für unendlich viel Geld in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Außerdem klären wir die Frage, ob es solche Möglichkeiten auch für die Konsolen-Version gibt.
    Featured: Neues Donkey Kong-Spiel in Arbeit: Was wir bisher über das nächste Affen-Abenteuer wissen
    Immer wieder kursieren Gerüchte über ein neues „Donkey Kong“-Abenteuer mit dem beliebten Affen. Nun scheint es tatsächlich Hoffnung für ein neues Donkey Kong-Spiel zu geben: Ein US-Podcaster behauptete Ende März, erste Ausschnitte aus dem Game gesehen zu haben. Wie könnte das nächste Spiel mit Donkey Kong also aussehen?
    Featured: Godfall: Aktuelle Shift-Codes und wie Du sie aktivierst
    In „Godfall” spielst Du einen der letzten Valorischen Krieger. Sie sind göttergleiche Wesen, die imstande sind, die legendäre Rüstung „Valorkürass” zu tragen. Diese verwandelt die tapferen Krieger in unaufhaltsame Meister des Nahkampfs. Mit den entsprechenden Skins, die Du für Godfall beispielsweise über Shift-Codes erhältst, sehen sie optisch umso majestätischer aus.
    Featured: Goose Goose Duck: Alle Codes im April 2023
    Fiese Enten, freundliche Gänse und ganz viel Spielspaß: Das Deduktionsspiel „Goose Goose Duck“ hat die Herzen der Gamer:innen im Sturm erobert. Das liegt neben dem genialen Spielprinzip auch an der möglichen Customization. In Goose Goose Duck stehen neben coolen Skins auch viele weitere Anpassungsmöglichkeiten zur Verfügung. Wir listen Dir alle verfügbaren Geschenke auf.&nbsp;&nbsp;
    Featured: Gibt es Promo-Codes im April 2023 zu RAID: Shadow Legends?
    Promo-Codes bieten Dir eine gute Möglichkeit, besondere Inhalte kostenlos zu erhalten. Oft genügt die Eingabe des Codes, um kleine Aufmerksamkeiten der Entwickler:innen freizuschalten. In diesem Artikel klären wir, ob es Promo-Codes für „RAID: Shadow Legends“ gibt – und wie Du auch ohne die Codes schnell im Spiel vorankommst.
    DIE BESTEN SPIELE
    Empfehlungen der Redaktion
    Fußball news
    Copa del Rey: «Benzema vernichtet Barça» - Trainer-Lob für Real-Star Kroos
    Reise
    Angebot wächst: Unterwegs im Nachtzug: Effektives Reisen mit Retro-Faktor
    People news
    US-Sängerin in Podcast: Aguilera über Gewalt als Kind: «Trauma verlässt dich nie»
    People news
    Leute: Jeremy Renner zu Unfall: «Habe Abschiedsworte geschrieben»
    Tv & kino
    Neues aus Hollywood: «Joker»-Regisseur: Teil 2 mit Lady Gaga abgedreht
    Internet news & surftipps
    Wettbewerb: Bundeskartellamt: Apple kommt unter verschärfte Aufsicht
    Internet news & surftipps
    Internet: Weitere Bundesländer von Cyberattacken betroffen
    Internet news & surftipps
    Künstliche Intelligenz: Datenschützer der Bundesländer nehmen ChatGPT unter die Lupe
    © Vodafone 2023